Undocumented immigrants face prison, deportation for identity theft

From left to right: Ramiro Saniago-Monilo, Ludin Maudiel Hernandez-Vasquez, Guillermo Garcia-Cruz, Porfirio Rodriguez-Jimenez; Source: MSAGO

From left to right: Elvir Molina-Ramirez, Juan Jose Chacon-Ramirez, Eduardo Lopez-Cardona, Carlos Benigno Garcia-Perez, Irvin Mejia-Saavedra; Source: MSAGO

Nine illegal immigrants are facing prison time and deportation after allegedly stealing people's identities.

Police say they did this while applying for a job with American Dairy Company in Edwards and were arrested on Thursday.

They appeared in Judge Melvin Priester's courtroom on Monday, and were denied bond because they are considered a flight risk.

This investigation began after a tip came into the Attorney General's office.

"They will be deported after they pay for their crimes here in Mississippi," says Attorney General Jim Hood.

One by one, Judge Priester read their rights and explained charges to the men accused of buying fraudulent social secruity cards before applying for a job at American Dairy Company in Edwards.

Hood says the men are from Guatemala and parts of Mexico.

He says this is just the beginning of a joint investigation with his office and the Homeland Security Investigation Task Force.

He says, "We know that they were purchased in our state where these things are manufactured, some people are able to purchase them online, fake ID's and things of that nature."

The men face up to five years in prison and deporation.

One man asked to be deported early for the sake of his kids.

American Dairy Company didn't catch the illegal activity because the social security numbers were valid.

"They did do the E-verify system, that's one of the problems though with E-verify system it's just not exact," says Hood. "They ran them but since they had legitimate social security numbers then the system didn't show them as being illegal aliens."

All nine men will remain in the Raymond Detention center. A pre trail hearing date has not been set.

