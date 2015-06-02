Jackson Launches "Operation Orange Cone" Road Work Initiative

Over the next several months, you can expect to see major construction work on the streets of Jackson.

Mayor Tony Yarber and his administration have launched an initiative called, “Operation Orange Cone,” to restore some of the worse roads in the city.

Shelia Byrd, Director of Communications for the city of Jackson, says the work will start every morning Monday through Friday, at 9:00 a.m. Workers will either fill up potholes or pave roads that are in bad shape.

"Mayor Yarber has made infrastructure a priority for his administration. And we want to clean up these streets, move out these potholes and this is the first step," Byrd explained.

Steven Jones lives about a mile away from one of the work sites, Old Canton Road and Canton Mart Road. He says this intersection definitely needs some work. "It was good until this last rain we got and then as the traffic went over it you know back and forth you know it came out and you had your potholes again," said Jones. Historically, Jackson has received a lot of criticism for its roads.

"Especially down state street where the hospitals are anyway, the rest of it it's not really much worry"

However, Byrd says the administration is putting forth the effort to fix the complaints.

"There are a number of streets and people can visit our website every day to find out where we are"

