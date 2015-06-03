Capital murder suspect ordered competent for trial

One of the two men charged in the murder of a Vicksburg welder back in 2012, is now fit to stand trial.Wednesday, Judge Jeff Weill found David Thomas competent for trial in the death of Fred Jackson.Jackson was severely beaten during a robbery at Tri-Miss Recycling in Hinds County.Police charged Thomas and Jontez Garvis with capital murder for the crime.Wednesday afternoon, we spoke with Jackson's daughters who say they've waited far too long for justice.





"We will never get to see our daddy's face again," says Shelia Hedrick, one of Jackson's daughters. "It's not right. Our daddy didn't deserve what he got and what happened to him, we didn't deserve what happened to our daddy, we deserve justice, but most of all our daddy deserves justice, and it's been long enough."







"My father was a good man, a wonderful man, and this is the last person that deserved to be beaten and left for dead and be in a coma for 41 days and he never woke up, we never could even say goodbye," says Laurie Jackson, his youngest daughter.





For years the case dragged on, but today the family finally saw a peak of justice.



Although, Jackson's daughters are relieved that justice could soon come, they say it will never completely get rid of the pain of losing their father



Shelia says, "I don't think we'll ever get over this ever, even if they're convicted that might bring some closure but there is no justice in this. Doesn't matter what sentence they get it's nothing they can do that can equal to the crime they did."



A trial date for Thomas has not yet been set.



