Cochran photo scandal blogger's trial set to begin Monday

The political blogger caught at the center of the Cochran photo scandal will go to trial next week.

The trial is set to begin Monday. That will include jury selection. Testimony could start as early as Tuesday.

The Cochran photo scandal has gone stale in the year following the Senate race. It will be busted open here in Madison County Circuit Court next week. Maybe. Blogger Clayton Kelly's attorney has a pending motion that would change the venue because of pre-trial publicity.

Kelly is charged with conspiracy, burglary and attempted burglary tied to pictures he took of Rose Cochran after he entered her Madison nursing home last Easter.

Last May, Attorney Kevin Camp said his client was never used as a pawn in this scheme.

"He had started doing research in what he thought was an important issue," said Camp. "Basically, the Senator's wife being in a nursing home. And he thought the Senator had a mistress. He was being fed information on the story itself, not information to go and take the photo."

Kelly used the photo in a Youtube video. Senator Cochran later won re-election. But never commented on the case other than a short statement.

"It's an unfortunate, sort of bizarre incident," said Cochran last year. "But it's being handled by authorities. And I'm trusting their good judgement and the system to be fair."

Phone and computer records that led investigators to the three other men charged.

Reports indicate several notable folks may be called as witnesses, including Senator Thad Cochran, the Madison mayor and a Chris McDaniel campaign staffer. The focus will be on the role of political blogger Clayton Kelly.

