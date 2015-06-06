Names released in deadly family dispute in Leake County

Walnut Grove Police have identified the people involved in a family dispute that turned deadly in Leake County.

Walnut Grove Police Chief Kevin Polk says 37-year-old Tonya Johnson Barton died after a dispute involving gunfire on Saturday.

Two men were also injured in the incident.

Luke Barton, the estranged husband of the victim, suffered one gunshot wound.

Donald Johnson, the victim's father, suffered two gunshot wounds. Chief Polk said Johnson was transported to the hospital before police arrived.

Both men are being treated at UMMC in Jackson.

Polk said Barton had serious injuries and Johnson's injuries were non-life threatening.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner said it started from a family dispute, but the motive remains unclear at this point.

"What transpired here (Saturday) is a tragedy for our community, and what caused it, we don't know," Waggoner said. Waggoner also said the couple had been estranged for some time.

Family members said Johnson Barton saw her husband, Luke Barton pull up to the home, angry and started firing shots.

"When he pulled back up to the scene, he just got out and started shooting and everything, it surprised me," said Corey Johnson, cousin of the victim.

Family members also said her father, Donald, was at the home with her 17-year-old son.

Walnut Grove Police and Leake County Deputies responded to the home on Main Street shortly after 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Chief Polk said he could not confirm who fired the shots at this point, so charges are pending.

Family members of Johnson Barton said she was a good person, who didn't deserve this.

“She was very to herself. She never bothered anyone. The only time you really would see her, is if you saw her at the store of if she was out exercising or walking or something. She never bothered anybody; no one in the neighborhood could say anything bad about her,” said Corey Johnson, cousin to the victim.

"It is a family matter. All of them who were injured are family members," Waggoner said.

"We know that [one of the men] had the gun at one time. What we don't know is what happened inside. We can't say that," Waggoner said.

Police in civilian vehicles closed off a section of Main Street to help with crowd control as they investigated the scene.

Waggoner said it will likely take time to figure out what happened.

"We know people have problems, and sometimes they don't know how to handle their problems, and it results in violence," Waggoner said. "We just need to pray for the families."

An autopsy for Tonya Johnson Barton is set for Monday morning.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

