Salvation Army store in Vicksburg not closing - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Salvation Army store in Vicksburg not closing

Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
VICKSBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Salvation Army's Vicksburg Family Store is open for business and no date has ever been set for its closing. That statement came Monday from the Divisional Headquarters staff in Jackson.

The Vicksburg store opened November 14, 2014, and staff will continue to review how the store is progressing.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly