One arrested in Tchula weekend shooting

Holmes County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a man in Tchula Friday night. The Sheriff's Department has charged 19-year-old Kervin Washington for the murder of Anthony Hogan."I seen them walking towards me and when they got to the corner, they just got to shooting," explained Anttwon Hogan.

Hogan said the same men who were out to have his brother killed now want him dead. He says they shot at him early Monday morning.



"This same problem happened once before like a while back," he said. "We done went to Tchula Police station and try to file charges several of times but they reject us."



Investigators say Kervin Washington shot and killed 27-year-old Anthony Hogan Friday night during a birthday party.



Family members rushed Hogan to the emergency room, because they say the ambulance never showed up.



"When he got shot, we called the ambulance, the ambulance never arrived so me and a couple of my homeboys we picked him up off the ground," said Hogan. "I delivered him to the hospital myself personally."



This family is now left grieving a man who was a father to three young kids.



"He was a good father, a lovely person," said Hogan, about his brother Anthony. "He was going to keep you laughing every time you see him."



Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says two more people were arrested for allegedly shooting at the victim's brother. We're told the men are being held on drug charges until they get more information.



Meanwhile, Anthony Hogan's funeral is set for this weekend.



