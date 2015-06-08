Police: Couple confesses to murder of Ricky Saxton

Both suspects wanted in the murder of Ricky Saxton are now behind bars. Thirty-Six year-old Johnny Mack Brown of Yazoo City is in custody and is being held at the Yazoo County Jail. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says Brown was arrested Monday night but managed to escape. His aunt turned him in Tuesday.The Sheriff also says both Brown and his wife Shontina have confessed to Ricky Saxton's murder.They've both been charged with capital murder, conspiracy to commit capital murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Johnny Mack Brown has also been charged as a felon in possession of a fire arm.Both are being held without bond following Tuesday court appearances.The charges stem from a 19-month long investigation into the murder of 57-year-old Ricky Saxton. On November 13, 2013, Saxton's body was found in a remote part of Yazoo County."We felt in our heart that Johnny was the one who committed the crime, but we just didn't have physical evidence to prove that Johnny committed that crime," said Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County.Saxton was a Yazoo City business man who left this office that morning after he received several calls about a car for sale. He drove to Benton and that was the last time anyone saw him alive.After a search was launched, his tow truck was found, with his body lying next to it, on Dale Road in Benton. He had been shot and investigators said someone had gone through his pockets and stole $650.00.Sheriff Sheriff says it's been a long investigation but they are pleased to finally give Saxton's family some justice."I pray that it brings closure and peace to the family, that it bring peace to the citizens of Yazoo city and the county," said Sheriff Sheriff.