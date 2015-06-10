Mississippi ranks as 8th worst state for teen drivers

Sweet summertime can take a sharp turn for the worst for teen drivers. Wallet Hub ranks Mississippi as the 8th worst for teen drivers.

Seventeen-year-old Chloe Peevy is like most teens. She couldn't wait to get her drivers license at 16.

"At the beginning I was really careful because I was like wow I can't mess this up," admitted Peevy. "It's all new to me now. But I've realized that since I have been driving for awhile by myself, it's easy to not be as aware as I first was of everything."

Summer equals more free time for teens like Peevy.

"Memorial Day through Labor Day is actually called the 100 deadliest days of summer," said Beth Derryberry with the Mississippi Youth Highway Safety Programs. "Because that's when we lose the most teens as a nation and in Mississippi."

Folks at Mississippi Youth Highway Safety Programs admit the state has some built-in challenges.

"There are a lot of teens who are on roads that because they're off back in the woods, they're curvy, there's loose gravel everywhere," explained De'Marco Fomby. "They just run into a lot of problems."

Drinking, texting or fooling with the radio can add to those problems.

"For me, it's having the number of people in the car," Peevy noted. "The higher the number, the more the distractions."

Wallet Hub ranked Mississippi 46th for Graduated Licensing Program Laws. Currently, at 15 you can get a permit that requires an adult in the car. You can get an intermediate license at 16. It comes with a curfew. Six months later, you can drive on your own.

