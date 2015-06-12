Mississippians are preparing for the Special Olympics World Games

Mississippi has two athletes and one partner athlete going to the Special Olympics World Games.

Kyle Dutiel of Brandon is one of only ten Americans competing in the equestrian events. He won a silver and two bronze medals from previous World Games.

"It's really just fun," Dutiel explained. "Like I said, I just like to ride. I don't really look at the competition. I mean, competition is the last thing I think about."

Humble is an understatement when describing Kyle Dutiel. The 35-year-old is preparing to go to the Special Olympics World Games for the third time.

"I don't think about people in the stands," admitted Dutiel. "I just focus on just riding and other stuff I just block out."

Dutiel has spent hours working on patterns, posture and technique for his three different equestrian events. But it's the competitors that give him an added boost.

"They give you energy," noted Dutiel. "They make you want to keep going and going and going and not stopping. They push you."

President of Special Olympics Mississippi Tony Bahou said the stories of triumph go both ways.

"If you don't get inspired by it, well you need to check your pulse rate to tell you the truth," Bahou said.

A torch is traveling the country and will make a stop at Trustmark Park in Pearl Sunday.

"It signifies coming together, breaking down barriers of intolerance, building communities inclusion need it with the flame of hope," explained Bahou.

With less than a month till the world games, Kyle says he's just along for the ride.

"Keep on working hard and not giving up is my thing," said Dutiel. "And not getting frustrated."

Taylor Rosenthal of Shannon will golf in the games, alongside his father and unified partner Bill Rosenthal.

