Medgar Evers celebrated 52 years after his death

Sunday wrapped up a week's worth of events remembering the life of Medgar Evers.

This past Friday marked the 52nd anniversary of Evers' death.

It was a weekend filled of events, from a scholarship banquet Friday to a parade Saturday and today local gospel artists performed during a gospel showcase at Word and Worship Church.

Folks packed the church for the Gospel Celebration that featured Darryl Luster and Lilian Lilly from the Mississippi Mass Choir.

The event also honored blues legend B-B King.

We caught up with Wanda Evers, Medgar Evers niece who says something like this is important because it reminds us of the struggle her uncle and many others endured for equal rights.

"It makes me feel very special because as for one I was partially raised in Chicago, but my mother made sure that I came home every year to understand what my uncle and my dad stood for. And for me to do this in his honor again, gives me great hope that we still can overcome some of the problems that we have today," said Wanda Evers, niece to Medgar Evers.

Evers was assassinated in front of his home June 12, 1963, just hours after President Kennedy nationally televised his civil rights address.

Charles Evers also attended the showcase. He says although this time of the year is hard for his family, seeing something like this puts in perspective his brother didn't die in vain.

