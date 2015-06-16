Fire crews battle house fire in Brandon

Fire crews from several departments spent hours knocking down a house fire in Brandon.



Josh Swales, Deputy Fire Chief for the Reservoir Fire Department says the fire happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday night at a home on Apple Blossom Drive in the Woodlands of Castlewoods Neighborhood.



Swales says the fire started in the garage and spread to the roof.



Two homeowners were inside of the home, but fortunately managed to get out safely.



"Two homeowners were inside," said Swales. "I believe they were sleeping, but that's not confirmed, but I believe they a we're sleeping and a neighbor came over and knocked on the door and let them know their house was on fire and they were on their way out."



The homeowners had just put up the house for sale this past Saturday. It appears to be a total loss.

Rankin County Sheriff's Office, Flowood PD, Brandon Fire and Reservoir Fire all responded.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



