Missing person's car found in Flowood, husband being questioned

Jackson and Flowood Police are at a location where a missing person's car was found Tuesday afternoon. Jessica Danielle Hewitt's vehicle, a 2013 Lincoln MKS, was found near Old River Place in Flowood.Hewitt, 29, lives in Northeast Jackson and a missing person's report was filed with JPD Monday night.A friend, Jessica Flannigan, says Hewitt did not pick up her child from a Madison daycare Monday."She had a child that was in daycare and she did not go and pick up the child from that daycare, which is absolutely unusual for her, so obviously concern grew after that," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance.We spoke to a resident of this Flowood community who says he noticed the abandoned car Monday evening."I told my wife baby that's the car I saw yesterday while walking Dixie and when they said a young lady is missing and the police just found it today I said let me walk up here and let them know what I know because I saw this car at 6:45 p.m.," said Rodney Spears, who lives nearby the levy.

Spears says he noticed the lights on the car were on and a man walking around the vehicle but he says it didn't look suspicious. He gave that account to police Tuesday.



Flannigan also says Hewitt's two month marriage was on the rocks and that she had left her husband Friday.



Police have detained Hobbie Hewitt for questioning.

"We've taken him downtown to question him to make sure we've got as much information as we could possibly have about what happened to this lady," Chief Vance explained.

Authorities called off the search Tuesday night. Hewitt's car was towed to be processed for evidence.



