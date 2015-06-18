Council passes tobacco paraphernalia ordinance

Jackson city council has passed an ordinance that prohibits tobacco paraphernalia from being in plain view at local convenience stores.

Monday evening, Jackson city council voted unanimously for the ordinance. The goal is to reduce the use of tobacco among children under the age of 18.

The ordinance requires stores to keep all tobacco paraphernalia such as bongs, pipes, hookahs, and any other smoking materials in an area where children can not see it or have access.

The ordinance also bands the sale of these items to any juvenile.

"They provide a nuisance to our areas and two when our young folks see the colorful bongs and pipes and all the colorful pipes behind the counter increases the prevalence to smoke early," said Ward 6 councilman Tyrone Hendrix.

Stores are required to have the tobacco paraphernalia in a particular location with a sign that says 18 years or older.

Any violation of this ordinance could cost you a fine of 1,000 dollars or prison time for up to 90 days.

