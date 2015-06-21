Vigil held in Jackson to remember Charleston Nine

Saturday, dozens of people remembered the lives lost in Charleston, South Carolina during at candlelight vigil at Saint Andrew's Cathedral Church.The Mississippi Religious Leadership Conference wanted to provide an atmosphere where people locally can respond and grieve.Strong emotions still run deep in many people minds, like Father Jeremy Tobin, after the tragic church shooting, now being deemed a hate crime in South Carolina."Evil does exist," said Father Jeremy Tobin. "White people and black people, Americans gotta face the fact that we live in a racist country and we are tainted by racism and we have to talk about it."People who attended the vigil made that a goal, as they remembered the nine victims."It sends a message that people of faith of all different traditions can come together, can care about the community and the world and can say that we 've got to do something together," said Dorothy Triplett, an organizer of the vigil.Priests, guest speakers and people in the community had the opportunity to express their gratitude to the victim's, their families and the city of Charleston."I'm still grieving, I feel pain, I feel pain for the people who died. Their families, the people in South Carolina, the AME church, out churches all over the country and the world," said Patricia Murrain, who attended Saturday's vigil.As we learn more and more about the lives that loss, the focus now is about brining all races together in order to avoid a tragedy like this in the future."To respond with love and hope but also to look deep within to find out what it is that we have not done or have done that would let people know that it was ok to do the things that the assassin did," said Triplett.