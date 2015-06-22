Dozens pray for victims of Charleston

Dozens packed a West Jackson church to pray for the lives lost in Charleston, South Carolina last week.



They gathered at Blacks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church as they prayed for the nine victims who were tragically shot last Wednesday night at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.



"There comes a time, when you have to see it from a basic perspective, that there are some foundational things that are missing of people. It's not the guns that are killing, it's not the knives killing, people are killing," said Pastor Hosea Hinds, of Christ Tabernacle Church.



The violence in Charleston affected an entire nation, young and old.



"Made me feel sad about what people would do these days," said Caleb Thomas of Jackson.



"I was really overwhelmed with the whole situation. It was very hurtful to me, but immediately I begin to go into prayer for the families of the victims and just to know that it could have happened in my own very church," said Minister Rubye Nickerson.



"I wish we could get rid of hate. Hate is the ground root to all the problems that we're facing today in society," said Ken Jones.



members of law enforcement and ministers from different churches, offered inspiring words and prayer to the community .



Organizers wanted to pray that something similar doesn't happen in Jackson.



"We are trying to send a clear message out to the city of Jackson, especially the faith community that we can work together and make Jackson a better place," said Pastor Hinds.





Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow . All rights reserved.



