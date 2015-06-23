Carjacking suspect from Crepe Myrtle Court identified

Jackson Police have identified the carjacking suspect from yesterday's manhunt on Crepe Myrtle Court. He is 17-year-old Jamond Leonard.

Officer Colendula Green says the car was stolen from the Advantages Apartments Monday afternoon. Police believe Leonard was driving the vehicle when it crashed into a garage, and he fled on foot.

Green says there are also two active auto theft warrants for Leonard.

Police were chasing the suspect Wednesday afternoon when he turned up Manhattan, then onto Crepe Myrtle Court, and crashed the car into the garage.

Police are searched the area on the ground, and in the air with Metro One, but the suspect eluded them.Denver Washington witnessed the activity.

"I'm very concerned because it's normal for kids to play out there in the street, sometime I be out there with them teaching them basketball or something like that and normally it's quiet here and not much activity like that," Washington explained. "And if they do catch this guy I hope they give him some labor some community service make him work hard for about six months and don't let him out in three weeks something like that."

If you know where Leonard may be, call Jackson Police or Crime-stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.



