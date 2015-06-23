Pastors are asking Mississippians to use faith as a unifying factor in the flag debate

Mississippi's flag is under the microscope. Several leaders are now calling for it to be changed. That domino effect all started Monday night.

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn brought up his Christianity when he released the statement against the flag. So, does religion have a role in the flag debate?

"If something is going to cause that much trouble, we need to remove it and let us unify together around Jesus Christ," noted Pastor Thomas Jenkins.

"It's causing a lot of offense to others," added Pastor Terri Moore. "Let's get rid of it."

Those pastors believe that faith is what can unify Mississippians on a topic that's historically caused division.

New Dimensions Ministries Pastor Thomas Jenkins was a kid during the civil rights movement of the 1960's. He once felt nothing but fear when he saw the flag. Now, he hopes people of faith can set an example for the rest of the country.

"There comes a time when we have to rise above our personal opinions and what's best for the people of God," explained Jenkins. "What's best for our state? Because of the sordid past of Mississippi, Mississippi has a great opportunity now to once again rise up."

United States Senator and presidential candidate Lindsey Graham also made the statement in opposition to the flag Tuesday.

"If I was in Mississippi I would vote to change the flag," Graham said. "I'm not in Mississippi but if I were in Mississippi I would come up with another flag in light of this shooting."

Freedom Ministries International Church Pastor Terri Moore admits she doesn't have those kind of emotions when she sees the flag. Still, she has hope that Christians can rally together.

"Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen," described Moore. "So, we don't want to have any unforeseen forces coming to bring a damper on our faith and unity and bring Mississippi to the forefront."

Both the Governor and Lt. Governor have released statements that refer back to the 2001 vote to keep the existing flag.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.