Removal and replacement of Mississippi's flag could take time

Battle lines are being drawn on the banner that flies above Mississippi state buildings. State lawmakers are issuing statements both for and against the state flag. The debate is only heating up. Meanwhile, solution for the complaints may take time.

"It's not going to get completely sorted out overnight," said Millsaps political science professor Kenneth Townsend.

Townsend explained there are different timelines Mississippians could see moving forward.

"Short term measures could be taken, I think, with the executive order," noted Townsend. "That's going to be the best bet for those who want to see immediate action. But I'm a little doubtful that will happen given what the governor has said."

State law only says the flag "may be" displayed. It doesn't say it "should" or "shall". If the Governor doesn't change his mind and order the flag not to be flown, it could be awhile. The legislature won't be back in session till January.

"They could simply replace all in one fell swoop, they could say this is gone and this is the new flag," said Townsend.

Townsend noted lawmakers could also basically punt the issue.

"They could just say we don't really want to make a decision on this, that should be up to the people and then help facilitate the development of some sort of a ballot initiative," Townsend described.

The waiting game would be extended if it's put to a vote, as it was in 2001.

"The earliest that could be pulled off would be sometime next summer so that would be a longer ways off before that could be arranged," said Townsend.

No official action for the removal or replacement has been taken. But it appears the only immediate option would be an executive order by the Governor.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.