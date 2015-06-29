Actress refuses to film in Mississippi until flag's taken down

The spotlight on Mississippi's state flag could take its toll on some industries. Anti-flag rallies were held throughout the day Monday at the State Capitol.

The main message was to stand up and take down the flag. Many of those in attendance said they don't want to see a flag that references the state's troubled past.

"What I want to see happen, first of all, is that we get a new flag that everyone can unite behind and everyone thinks of as a positive symbol," noted Millsaps religious studies professor James Bowley. "Not that a large number of people think it's a negative symbol."

Actress Aunjanue Ellis is a Mississippi native. She's shot three movies in the state, including The Help. She's forming a coalition to take film projects out of the state till the flag comes down.

"My company Miss Myrtis Films was set to begin production on its first project here in the spring/summer of 2016,right here in Mississippi. We will no longer do that," added Ellis.

They'll instead film in Louisiana. Ellis said she's wasn't in a financial position to make that kind of decision previously.

"This is a stance of principle, not of opportunism," she described.

Others stand by the idea that it represents heritage.

"I think people allow it to divide but I don't think I should," said Dennis Owns. "They're being too sensitive."

Those battling the banner claim it calls up the wrong memories.

"This problematic and exclusionary emblem restricts Mississippi to a noose South instead of the pride of the so called, new South," noted attorney Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

As a reminder, Governor Phil Bryant has said the people spoke in 2001 when they voted and he doesn't think the legislature will go against the will of the people.

