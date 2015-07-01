New Laws in MS Start July 1

When you wake up Wednesday, several new laws will be in effect in Mississippi: texting and driving will be illegal and carrying a handgun in your handbag will be legal.



There's another new law that impacts car and truck owners. Mississippi lawmakers have decided to eliminate the state's vehicle inspection requirement. The decision will have an impact on local automotive companies and drivers.



"It's going to affect our business, I can't say it's really going to hurt it real bad but it's going to affect our business," said Ridgeland Service Center owner Hal Mardis.



Mardis said his business averages about 600 to 800 vehicle inspections per month.



"Almost 10,000 cars a year that we are inspecting just out of my one store," explained Mardis.



However, Wednesday, that service will no longer be offered. After years of debate and failed attempts, lawmakers scrapped Mississippi's vehicle inspection program. Mardis believes the move could cause safety concerns on the roads.



"They need to be inspected and they need to be checked somewhere, added Mardis. "Because if you don't, you can cause accidents, run up on people. People not knowing you're turning, you think you got blinkers but you don't, those kind of things."

And many people agree.



"I think they should keep it because it makes you aware that your vehicle is operating correctly and all of the components of the vehicle are working," said Tricia Parker of Jackson.



"It's a safety thing as well," said Nolan Coley of Pearl. "Some things do need to be inspected to make sure people have okay vehicles on the road but if some people just can't afford it, they can't afford it."



However, we did find some who agree with lawmakers.



"It's a good thing, it's less hassle, said Corby Christian of Jackson. "You never know when your brake or taillight is out because we don't pay attention to it. It's just been something they've been doing to get more money out of us. Half of the cars on the road are not right anyway, and people don't have insurance. Safety is always going to be an issue, regardless of what requirements our vehicles must have.”



Mardis says his business will get by, he just hopes drivers are more careful.



"You know it's probably one of the more effective taxes that they've had for the money spent, $5 dollars spent, how many vehicles, how many accidents were saved," said Mardis.



Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.