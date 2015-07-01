Drivers are hopeful about Mississippi's texting ban

Mississippi's ban on texting while driving is now in effect. Picking up the phone to reply to a text could now land you a ticket.

"Nine times out of ten, if they're swerving or kind of speeding up and slowing down, they've got the phone right at the steering wheel and they're distracted," said driver Alaina Miles.



Drivers admit they've dodged others who appear to be texting. But they don't know if the threat of a $25 ticket will stop them.



"It may be a little safer on that front but I think we have a long way to go before the roads are significantly safer," noted Miles.



Phone calls while you're driving aren't banned. Some drivers say they don't know how law enforcement will know what you're doing.



"That's going to be kind of difficult to see if the person maybe just seeing who called them and I'll call back later," said Melvin Givens. "And a person that's actually texting with their fingers while they're driving. How do you tell the difference?"



That question is echoing with Attorney John Reeves.



"It's one of those things where it ought to be passed," noted Reeves. "It's a good law. But it's going to be hard to enforce."



Reeves said it's phone records that will be pulled to prove if a driver deserves the ticket.



"Phone records distinguish between a text received or sent and a telephone call received or sent," said Reeves. "It's broken down on there."



He pointed out that officers will still need probable cause to issue the ticket if you're texting. The law shows the fine for texting and driving will go up to $100 after next July.

