Residents concerned about flooding in North Jackson neighborhood

The rain fall throughout the weekend caused major flash floods across Jackson and the metro area this holiday weekend.



One of our viewers sent us a photo outside the public library in Walnut Grove in Leake County.

The entire parking lot was flooded.



Flooding was also a major concern off Melwood Drive in Jackson.



Annette Peagler people who live on this street. Although people didn’t want to go on camera with her, they told her off camera that every time there is a heavy rain, the entire street floods.

The culprit is a clogged up storm drain that lies between these two houses.

The Briarwood Terrace Homeowners Association says they have contacted the city but have not received any help.

Neighbors told Peagler it’s because the drain lies in an area that is not on the city’s property and as a result it has not been fixed.



This weekend Carthage and Natchez saw the highest rain totals at four inches or more.

