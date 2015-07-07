Vicksburg man drowns when truck plunges into water

Vicksburg divers in have recovered the body of a man in the Yazoo Diversion Canal. Witnesses say they saw the man inside of his truck go into the water. They said it looked as if his brakes malfunctioned.

This incident happened around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. The Vicksburg Fire Department dive team started their search for 79-year-old Arthur Green, Jr. shortly after. The Warren County Sheriff Department assisted in that search, using patrol boats with sonar.

He was found still inside of his truck. A Vicksburg city employee saw Green inside of his truck hanging out the window screaming for help.

"He was backing his truck up and his back tire had hit the pavement and once his back tire hit the pavement it went in the water and he was trying to get out the water but he couldn't and the truck just went down, said witness Johnell Shorter. "We told him to jump out, jump out, get out, get out."

For nearly two hours, the Vicksburg Fire Department dive team, Warren County Sheriff Department and Vicksburg Police attempted to locate Green.

"We were able to locate the vehicle with the sonar on the rescue boat within the first 45 minutes and it was just a matter of a few minutes after that that the divers were able to go into the vehicle do a search of the vehicle and recover the body," said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

Sheriff pace says they were able to find the man so quickly because the truck fortunately didn't stray to far for the bank and the water wasn't so deep.

Late Tuesday evening, our reporter, Annette Peagler made contact with Green's family. They were heartbroken from the news.

"Oh it's a tragedy and I'm not over it yet," said Daphine Green, his wife. "He was our provider. He loved his family, was crazy about his children, do what he could for anybody."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.