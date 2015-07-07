Statewide candidates gear up for primary elections

August primaries are less than a month away and candidates are busy campaigning. Your votes will be the deciding factor in the fight for statewide control.



"There's a Republican dominance that we haven't seen in the past," noted Millsaps political science professor Kenneth Townsend.



Republicans currently hold all but one statewide office and the majority in both the House and Senate. Townsend said that may be the reason for fewer signs and ads.



"I think there are a number of big statewide offices where it might not be a done deal but there seems to be a pretty good certainty that the incumbent has a really good shot," explained Townsend.



Social media posts show candidates from both sides of the aisle shaking hands and meeting voters. Democratic Party Chairman Rickey Cole is warning that those ads will be back, especially as we get closer to election day. But up to this point, the campaigning has been more targeted.



"For most of these primary candidates, it's a matter of establishing a base of support that they can depend on in November," Cole said.



The Republicans sent an email out to supporters asking them to rank issues in order of importance. Still, Townsend said there's always a challenge of actually getting folks to the polls on election day.



"Given the fact that we don't have quite as many big time races that are really going to go down to the wire, I don't think you're going to see big turnout for the primary," Townsend added.

There are open primaries in Mississippi. Whether you vote on the Republican or Democratic ticket--there are contested races for Governor and Lt. Governor. The primary is August 4th.

To view sample ballots for the Democratic primary races click here. The Republican sample ballot can be viewed here.

