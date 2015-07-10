Sports fans are taking new interest in Mississippi flag fight

As of Friday, the spotlight is even brighter on Mississippi's flag fight. Congressman Bennie Thompson wants it gone from Capitol Hill. And the list keeps growing for organizations opposing the flag.



No one seems to agree on what the consequences of flying this flag may be. But there's one thing that's already in writing.

Since 2001--the NCAA has refused to allow Mississippi to host pre-scheduled postseason games. Still--some fans just don't get it.



"I think it's silly," said Gregory Winter. "I mean, of course, we're missing out on some level but I mean it just depends on how important the flag is to you, I guess."

Tony Meyers says he doesn't have a strong opinion on the flag issue but made this admission.

"I do think it would be nice if we were able to host NCAA postseason games here," noted Meyers.

Ivory Dorsey is ready to see it go.

"Just get on board with all the rest of the states and we need to take the flag down," Dorsey explained.



ESPN Radio host Bo Bounds hears the emotions from fans on a regular basis.



"Sports is already polarizing enough and so is politics," Bounds said. "Then you mix 'em and then you throw in history. Stir all that up and that is one hot gumbo."



Bounds doesn't think the debate has come up as much in the last 14 years for one main reason.



"The current ban isn't that big a deal for MSU and Ole Miss because the state of Mississippi really doesn't have the facilities to host predetermined championship sites," described Bounds.



Sports writer Rick Cleveland thinks some sports like golf would have site options in the state. Still, he's worried about the ban may be expanded to all postseason events. That would have broader impact.



"The bigger elephant in the room that doesn't get discussed as much as the events themselves is the effect it has on attracting out-of-state recruits, coaches," Cleveland added.

