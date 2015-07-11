13th Annual Black Rodeo draws thousands

It's raining cowboys and cowgirls downtown at the Mississippi Coliseum for the 13th Annual Black Rodeo.

The coliseum was filled Saturday with people from across the United States.

Promoter Frank "Penny" Edwards says the show comes from humble beginnings.

"It has grown leaps and bounds, bigger and better than I ever thought about, cowboys from California, Oregon, Vegas and this is a really big deal," said Edwards.

Edwards started with more than 100 cowboys and cowgirls 13 years ago. Now his event features more than 600 cowboys and cowgirls.

We talked to some people who traveled from Texas and Louisiana for the popular show.

"It brings people from out of town, the surrounding states, the surrounding areas they can come out and it brings more economic development into your hometown," said Sarah Barton.

Earlier during the 2 p.m. show, people watched saddle riding, cowgirl barrel racing, bull riding and other events.

They also enjoyed live music from The Barkays. It's a family tradition for some.

"It's a family event for us, I have nephews, sons and grandsons that participate in this rodeo so this is something that we plan for at the beginning of the summer so that we are prepared," said Andy Wade, Rodeo Promoter. We come out and we tailgate.

Here's what people say keeps them coming back year after year:

"It's a good family atmosphere out here with black rodeo, just enjoying, seeing a lot of people from around, Houston, Bomont different areas of the United States just having fun that's about it," said Glenn Hicks of Vicksburg.

And it also helps the city of Jackson economically.

"Because of all the money they bring in town you know it's good for the county, for the city, good for everyone. Everybody can get out, bring the family enjoy themselves," Tim Walker of Carthage said.

