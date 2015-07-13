Tips to get the most out of your internet plan

The faster the better, that's the rule of thumb for internet in our tech savvy world.

"It's really frustrating because you think you're paying for one sort of speed which they tell you you can do everything you need to do," explained Joseph Henderson.



Most folks rely on internet for work and play. It's usually not until moments like this that they take notice.



"Occasionally get the buffering and it takes a second or a little longer than my patience, I guess, allows me to have," said Willie Bozeman. "I want it to come up quicker."



IT Specialist Cornekius Taylor says the more devices you have at home, the more bandwidth you need. Apps like Netflix and other streaming services can be impacted if you're already doing other things online.



"It is going to load slow,"described Taylor. "The pictures not going to look at the full HD quality. Or it's just not going to be moving at all. You're going to be thinking oh my Internet is running slow. But you've actually got too much stuff on your network."



Taylor says placing the router in a centralized location in your home can help with speeds if you're using several devices.

You can do a quick test, even if you're not a techie. Just go to a site like Speedtest.net. It will determine your download and upload speeds.



"But it's always lower than what you're really paying for," added Henderson.



Taylor says pay attention to the fine print. Providers tell you--you'll get *UP TO* a certain number of megabits.

