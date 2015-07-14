Past criminal history of escaped inmates revealed

Three On Your Side dug deep to find out more about the four inmates who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center Monday morning. All four men have pretty lengthy records ranging from capital murder to having stolen property.

It was back in December of 2012, when authorities say capital murder suspect 19-year-old Jermaine Wilson, raped and killed his aunt, Odessa McGee.



Investigators say Wilson admitted to the rape, but denied killing her. The crime happened on James Garfield Circle in Presidential Hills. Police say McGee sustained a severe blow to the back of the head. Wilson was recaptured just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Police charged another inmate, 18-year-old, Kevin Holmes with three counts of armed robbery and malicious mischief.

This isn't the first time he escaped from authorities. Back in April, he and three other teens escaped from the downtown facility. All of them crawled through a broken window and slid down blankets they tied together.

Jail records show police arrested 23-year-old John Rollins back in May and charged him with auto theft, false pretense and malicious mischief. The other person, 25-year-old Montreal Anderson, was charged with having stolen property and was jailed on a felony hold.

If you have any information about where they may be, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. That number is 601-974-2900. You could get rewards for your tips.

