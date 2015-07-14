Mississippi gator hunt permits sell out in less than an hour

It's no longer just luck of the draw for gator hunting permits. But there was already a hunt on Tuesday morning for those permits that were first come, first serve online.



"At least at one point we had over 1800 people at one time hitting our website, attempting to get these permits," explained alligator program coordinator Ricky Flynt.



Edward Wall was one of the hunters logged in early. He's reeled in a record breaker in the past.



"Pretty big adrenaline rush," he said about the hunts. "The first time you see a really big one up close, it's kinda hard to imagine that you're out in the water with something that big."



That's what keeps him going back for more chances. He had Tuesday marked in his calendar and coordinated with friends to log on right at 9:00.



"I made sure I went somewhere that I had a really good wi-fi signal," Wall noted. "I had my drivers license, hunting license and my credit card ready."



It was sold out in 39 minutes. Only 920 permits are issued for the whole state. Compare that to more than 7,400 folks who entered last year's lottery. This is how alligator program coordinator Ricky Flynt put it into perspective.



"Tickets going on sale for a very popular rock concert, say Beyonce or something like that, and they go on sale at a certain time, on a certain day and they sell out in minutes," said Flynt. "We were expecting something very similar to that."



That left plenty of folks high and dry. Many left Facebook posts calling the new system terrible and said they had problems getting the site to load at all. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said the server and system worked as they expected.



