Local firefighter and AMR tech regrets controversial Facebook post

A Reserve Richland firefighter and AMR service technician is on administrative leave as of Tuesday afternoon, after a controversial Facebook post.

Dewayne Hall, who volunteers for Richland Fire, Cleary Fire and works part time for AMR says he regrets making the post that shows the KKK flag. A statement above it reads: “White power will never die.”

Hall said he made the post in response to the controversy surrounding the Mississippi state flag.

"If it offends someone by all means I apologize that it offends anyone, but they got to look at the heritage side of it versus the hate side," Hall explained.

The Richland fire chief says he is looking into the social media post and AMR released this statement:

"We are aware of the issue and are looking into the matter in more detail. AMR does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and the actions of this person are not representative of the thousands of dedicated paramedics and EMTs who take care of our patients every day."

Hall calls his actions careless.

"I apologize if I offended anybody due to race, sex, religion or color," said Hall. "By no means am I prejudice, do I hate anybody no, I'm a hard working person. "All I can ask is just please forgive me. I was wrong for my actions and it will not happen again.”

Hall said he learned a huge lesson from this.

"Don't post nothing on social media that's going to get you in trouble that's going to hurt someone or hurt a loved one or hurt another race."

