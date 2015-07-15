Mississippi highway funding could be in jeopardy

Mississippi highways and your safety could be in jeopardy.



"We need all the money we can get right now," said driver Shaunteair Wise. "Cause it's just like driving on gravel and that's on the highway."



Drivers said it's like a roller coaster on Mississippi highways. But one transportation official said it will only get worse if the federal dollars stop flowing.



"If they kick the can down the road one more time it's going to fall in some pothole and they're not even going to be able to find the can," explained Central District Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall.

Hall noted that Mississippi doesn't have enough cash to keep construction rolling on its own, especially for major interstate projects.



"We have to put up money on the front end," Hall said. "We put up state funds to pay the contractor to build what he's contracted to build. Then we are part of the federal government to be reimbursed from the national Highway Trust Fund."



Congress has approved multiple short term plans for highway funds in recent years.



"The short-term extensions, they barely get us back money to pay for what we've done," described Hall. "We can't reach out and do anything significant."



Hall said it's a waiting game for more money now and he hopes Congress makes a decision soon. Meanwhile, drivers are taking notice.



"Driving on Mississippi highways is terrible," added driver Shaunteair Wise.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

