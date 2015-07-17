Added level of alerts for Mississippi missing children helps fill a void

It's all hands on deck when a child goes missing. Law enforcement often needs your help.



"I'm always concerned about anyone that's missing," said Noah Singleton. "But especially a young child."



People say alerts about missing kids are tough to ignore.



"My heart just panics and I feel sorry for the parents," noted Lekita Gibson.



Two months before the new alert was added, 5-year-old Janaya Thompson disappeared in Gulfport. Her body was found July 17, 2014. It's a case where an Amber Alert couldn't be issued.The Bureau of Investigations didn't like telling local agencies no. They had already started looking at ways to fill the void.



"Something is wrong but you don't have an imminent danger or imminent threat," Department of Public Safety Public Affairs Director Warren Strain described. "So we have the endangered/missing child alert that fills in where the Amber alert can't be issued."



You won't see road signs or get phone alerts for the missing/endangered child alerts. Instead media outlets help spread the word.



"Law enforcement can't be everywhere and so, the motoring public for instance, are good eyes and ears for law-enforcement," said Strain.



Eight missing/endangered child alerts have been issued since last September. All of the kids have been found safe expect for one case where authorities think the family left the state.



