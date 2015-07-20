Yazoo Supervisors in dispute over selling county equipment

Law enforcement was called in Monday morning in a dispute between Yazoo County supervisors. Supervisor Caleb Rivers was escorted from the county barn by Sheriff Jacob Sheriff.

"It was pretty much me making a scene to get the taxpayers of Yazoo County attention," said Supervisor Rivers.

Last month, his colleagues voted to sell 18 pieces of the county's equipment because it was set to run out of warranty and the county does not have any money it's repair and maintenance fund.

"Everything went fine until the day we opened bids and Mr. rivers had a problem, he didn't have a problem with the trucks or the backhoes, but he had a problem with the motor graters," said Supervisor Jayne Dew.

Supervisor Jayne Dew said the board unanimously agreed to selling the equipment but she says at Friday's board meeting Supervisor Rivers had a change of heart.

"The problem was with the bidding," said Supervisor Rivers. "The John Deere was about $39,000 more expensive. With five that's right at $200,000 and I couldn't justifies spending an extra $200,000 when Caterpillar was the lowest."

Rivers says the current equipment was bought three years ago and is not in bad shape.

"It's hard for me to justify spending 3.2 million dollars on brand new equipment every three years," Supervisor Rivers said.

To show his disapproval he staged a protest at the county's barn.

"I moved a couple of pieces where the gate wouldn't slide open just say there until they came and got me," Supervisor Rivers.

Supervisor Dew believes this mornings incident was a political move.

Rivers was not arrested. He said he did what he did for the taxpayers and he denied that it was a political agenda.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.