Heat can take its toll on your next road trip

You don't want to end up stranded in the sun in this heat.The Highway Patrol says it's seeing people every day broken down on the side of the road.

"To be stuck on the side of the road with no help," said Leora Lee. "Oh, it's crazy cause it's so hot outside."



Leora Lee's had that experience before.



"You trying to get someone to help and everybody just passes you by," Lee described. "It's just too hot."



Davis Tire and Auto in Clinton says it's a good idea not to keep tires on your car for more than five years.



"Older tires like this will cause you to have weathering, cracks in them," explained Scott Wharton as he showed an old tire. "You can see the cracks in the tread of this tire here. Those are things that are just ready for a blowout."



Checking the tire pressure is something you can easily do on your own. But taking the tires in to be rotated can also keep you safe. Alignment problems causes just one side of some tires to wear out.



"This is something you probably wouldn't see sitting in your driveway at home," Wharton said. "Because most of the time it's on the inside part of the tire."



Bullock's Auto Repair gets more calls for stranded cars this time of year.



"Cars are like people," said owner Ritchie Perkins. "When it gets real hot, they break down."



Ritchie Perkins said there are two main reminders to keep cars from overheating.



"Make sure your coolant level's full and don't let your car sit and idle for long periods of time with the air conditioner on," noted Perkins.



Troopers say it's a good idea to stay prepared. Carry a cooler with water in it, just in case the worst happens and you end up stuck on the side of the road.

