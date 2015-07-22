3OYS: Here's how to rescue someone from a hot car

If you find yourself in a situation where it comes to dealing with your loved one or pet locked in a hot car, it's easy to panic. However, we are "On Your Side," with some valuable tips.

We've seen it far too often, a toddler or pet stuck in a car on a sweltering day. Most recently it happened in Merriam, Kansas. Cell phone video shows a woman trying to shatter the car window to get the toddler out. Witnesses told police she had been in the car for at least 5 minutes.

"In an emergency like this I would do the same thing if it was my child or even if it was somebody else's," said Andrea Nitchke of Madison. "I would probably break the window as soon as I could or try to get help to see if somebody could break it with me and get the child out because the child matters."

Lisa Garforth with the Madison Fire Department says unfortunately these types of situations happen, and people should be prepared.

"They need to use reminders," said Lisa. "It could be just holding a baby's diaper, shoe in your lap."

Lisa says the key to breaking the window and knowing where to strike. She says you best bet is in the lower corners.

"If you hit the middle of the window, and don't do the windshield do a side window away from the child or away from the pet," Garforth explained. " if you do the side of the window it's going to be a lot more difficult to break."

And the tools that you use are crucial too.

"You can use a screw driver and just put pressure against it" she said. "if that's not doing it. you can get a hammer and hit the screw driver with the hammer. I actually have a window punch and a seat belt cutter, so I could cut my seat belt or break the window."

"It's very useful. It's useful for parents, teachers, because sometimes they go on field trips, have children with them," said Laverne Grenada of West Jackson.

And you can find that device at any hardware store. They range about $10 to $12 and could save a life.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.