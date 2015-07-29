Mississippi Auditor candidates duke it out at Neshoba County Fair

The state auditor's race is heating up just in time for next week's primaries. Less than a week ago, there were allegations that Stacey Pickering's campaign finances were being probed by the FBI.

Wednesday was the first time we've seen both Mary Hawkins Butler and Stacey Pickering at the same event. The two never chatted at the Neshoba County Fair But they threw punches at each other through media interviews after their stump speeches.

"I'm here to take whatever he gives me," said Hawkins Butler. "Whatever he dishes out."

"This has unfortunately been dirty politics at its worst in Mississippi," Pickering added.

Hawkins Butler says he's just playing the blame game. Pickering has bought a car his daughter now drives, an RV and a garage door for his home with campaign money. She isn't satisfied with the explanation she's heard from Pickering on the campaign finances.

"I'm saying, define taxes," said Hawkins Butler. "Sales tax, did he pay? On the door? When you buy a car tag you pay your personal taxes on that. The bottom line is ask him did he follow the law."

"We paid the taxes," Pickering noted. "We have paid for the expenses the insurance for any personal use. We've been very open. We're very confident that we complied with all state and federal laws."

Hawkins Butler won't say if she has personal knowledge of an investigation.

"When somebody gets caught, the first thing they do is blame it on somebody else," she said.

"The timing is too suspicious to pop up here the very end of the campaign that has been very competitive and we got a 40 point lead going into the final stretch here at e weekend," explained Pickering.

The primary election is Tuesday, August 4th

