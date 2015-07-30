Two men from Memphis are paddling the entire Mississippi River to raise awareness and funding for juvenile diabetes research.

Dale Sanders and Richard Sojourner's trip started in Minnesota last May and Wednesday they made a stop in Vicksburg. Their ultimate stop is the Gulf of Mexico.

"It's almost 2,400 miles and at 80 years old I tell you that is quite a feat, as a matter of fact, I will hold the world record," said Dale Sanders, with Cruising for a Cure.

Once complete, Sanders will hold the world record for the oldest man to paddle the length of the Mississippi River. However, he explains that record is not the reason why he's doing it.

"My grand niece has type 1 juvenile diabetes and I needed a cause, a good cause and I think that is a great cause because children that have the type 1 diabetes go so unrecognized by society," Sanders explained.

For the next few weeks, Sanders and his friend Richard Sojourner are enduring the summer heat for Anna and millions of other children. He started this hobby back in the 1950s as a canoe instructor.

"My boat's named Anna, matter fact, capital A -n-n- capital A, anybody seeing a canoe going down the river named Anna, that's the grey beard paddling away," Sanders said.

The men admit the trip has not been easy.

"I'm exhausted I got overheated yesterday and I hadn't fully recovered this morning when we started out and it came back on me, I'm a little dehydrated," said Sojourner. "The river level has really restricted us so far as camp sites. We've had some really difficult times trying to find campsites because all the sandbars are covered."

The goal is to raise $20,000 for diabetes research. e men plan to be in the Gulf of Mexico by August 15th.

