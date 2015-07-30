Politicians make their final pitches at Neshoba County Fair

There was last minute bragging and final pleas for votes at the Neshoba County fair Thursday.

The treasurer's race has picked up some steam.



"We've all had enough of politicians wasting our money," said candidate David McRae.



"We've heard way too much negativity," countered incumbent Treasurer Lynn Fitch.



David McRae has released several ads targeting incumbent Lynn Fitch.



"She's mismanaged the unclaimed property fund," noted McRae. "She's sitting on $31 million that she needs to give back to the state of Mississippi. To the people it's owed to."



"Over $41 million have been given back to the rightful owners," Fitch explained. "That's exciting we've been able to get that back to those folks. And how have we done it? We've done it by modernizing our office. Having a great website.



McRae also questioned Fitch's decision to temporarily shut down the college savings program. She said it was necessary for to keep the program working.

The governor's race has been pretty clear of controversy. All the candidates spoke at the Fair Thursday. But the Democratic Party is putting all support with Vicki Slater and the Republican Party is doing the same with Phil Bryant. He used the chance to brag on the state's accomplishments.



"Even when you find out that you're the fourth most tax friendly state in America," Bryant said. "Number four, I don't know what those other three guys are doing. But if you'll reelect me, we're going to be the number one tax friendly state in America."



Slater doesn't think it's a record to brag about.



"We know where our Governor's heart is not," Slater said. "It is not in schools. It is not in healthcare. And it is not in jobs."



Republicans are looking to keep statewide control. e primary is next Tuesday, August 4th.

