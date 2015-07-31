Mississippi officers encouraged to be armed off duty

Governor Phil Bryant sent a letter to the Department of Public Safety this week encouraging all of the sworn officers to carry their service weapons, even while off duty. Those include officers within the Highway Patrol, Bureau of Narcotics and Bureau of Investigations.



"We think it could save lives in the movie theater, restaurant or somewhere else you might have an active shooter," said Bryant following his Neshoba County Fair speech.



The crowd at the Neshoba County Fair cheered as Bryant explained his thoughts on the public safety measure.



"They better realize what are people going to be in there with them and they're pretty darn good shots," noted Bryant.



Trooper First Class Eric Henry said many already carry off duty.



"If something happens and we're off duty, we are there to respond and take necessary means if we have to handle the situation," Henry added.



But you won't see a gun strapped to an off duty trooper's hip.



"We do have open carry but that law only applies to the citizen," described Henry. "But for law-enforcement personnel, you have to have a concealed meaning covered up when you're off duty."



Some folks view it as an added layer of protection.



"We passed these gun laws letting regular citizens carry their guns," said Bobby Hathorn. "So, trying to a trained officer should be allowed to carry their weapon."



"I would appreciate them having their weapons available, even if it's not on them, maybe in the car close by just in case they need it," added Don Malin.



Trooper First Class Eric Henry says he hopes he never has to use his service weapon off duty but will continue to carry it, just in case. Agency policy was already in place that allowed off-duty officer to carry the weapon. The Governor's letter is just added encouragement to do so.

