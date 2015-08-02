Family loses everything in fire

A family is coping after losing everything in a house fire Sunday afternoon.

The house in the 1900 block of Belvedere Drive was covered in flames around 3 p.m.

We spoke to members of the family who are now left picking up the pieces.

The home is a complete loss, but the family made it out okay. However they are having to start completely over just days before school starts.

"We trying to comfort them, let them know we do what we can for them. Thank God the children safe, they have their life ain't nobody get burnt up in there that was a blessing," said Lorene Thomas, the homeowner's sister.



An entire family, which included six kids, is left with nothing following the fire.

"This my sister house and everything in there got burnt up, the kids school clothes, school supplies and everything. They don't have anything, nothing, but the clothes on their back," Thomas added.

We were told flames quickly spread to a home next door, but that home only received a small amount of damage.

No one was injured, but crews had their work cut out for them, especially battling the fire in the extreme heat.

Arson investigators scanned the property for evidence.

We were told it may take weeks to find out what exactly started the blaze.

In the meantime the family is asking for any help, because the six kids start school on August 10th.

" (We) need all the help we can get and we thankful for anybody who can come and help I, we appreciate it," added Thomas

For anyone who wishes to donate to assist the family, you can call (769) 243-2198.

A family member gave us the following clothes and shoe sizes for the family members:

3-year-old boy wears a size 5 pants and 10 shoe

4-year-old girl wears a size 6 small in pants and small shirt, with 1.5 shoe

5-year-old girl wears a size 6 shirt and small pant, with size 2 shoe

9-year-old boy wears a size 8 or 10 pant, medium shirt and 5 or 6 shoe

12-year-old girl wears a size 10 pant, medium shirt/blouse and 6.5 shoe

15-year-old girl wears size 24 pant, 3X or 4X blouse and size 11 shoe

3 adult women are in need of pants in the sizes 14 and 15; shirts/blouses large and 3X-4X and shoes sizes 9.5 -10, size 8 and sizes 10-11.

