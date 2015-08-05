Who is Robert Gray? Mystery man is revealed

It didn't take long for the social media buzz to begin and everyone to start asking the question.Who is Robert Gray? He is Mississippi's Democratic nominee for Governor. But he didn't even vote in Tuesday's primary.

"I'm not a politician," said Gray in a Wednesday interview. "I'm not a person who really wanted to run for Governor."

Robert Gray is 46-year-old truck driver. That schedule prevented him from campaigning, aside from a couple of small events. He also didn't fundraise at all.

So with no money in the campaign bank, a man who admits he usually shies away from attention, clinched the nomination.

"It doesn't take a brain surgeon to do what needs to be done in the state of Mississippi," explained Gray.

Gray wants to see more money brought into the state.

"Expanding Medicaid," he noted. "That's the easiest and fastest way to do it."

He would also like to see more jobs created and attention given to infrastructure and education needs.

He had never visited the State Capitol until Wednesday. Soon after, Democratic Party Chairman Rickey Cole had his first in-depth conversation with him.

This question of who is Robert Gray? That's exposure you couldn't buy," said Cole.

Cole doesn't think voters knew enough about any of the gubernatorial candidates.

"They clicked the first box so they could get the screen to go to the next office," added Cole.

Cole likes the idea of a "citizen Governor" rather than a career politician. He says Gray has a lifetime of "real world" experience to prepare him.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.