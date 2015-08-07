Mississippians cope with triple digit temps

Extreme heat is no surprise for August in Mississippi. But schools, in particular, pay close attention to keeping the students safe as the temperatures rise.

"Basic rule of thumb is if it's too hot for us, it's too hot for the babies," noted Madison Avenue Upper Elementary principal, Kim Hurst.

Kids at the school tried to keep cool with popsicles. Meanwhile, teachers were keeping a close watch.



"We try to be cautious and let the kids know that that equipment is also hot," said Hurst. "Be careful with little blisters and things like that that may occur if they're playing with the recess equipment."



American Medical Response is warning that you shouldn't assume you're accustomed to the heat.



"This kind of heat and humidity are lethal. Period," explained Jim Pollard, AMR spokesman.



Ice packs can be helpful if someone starts to shows signs of heat exhaustion.



"First indications are going to be lightheadedness, dizziness," added Pollard. "You might get nauseated. You could definitely have and often have a profound weakness, serious fatigue."



AMR says many of its calls come in as something other than heat illness. Because the heat worsens other pre-existing conditions.

