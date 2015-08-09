Men lucky to be alive after bizarre car crash

Vehicle vertical and on its side after accident on Moncure Marble Rd. (Source: WLBT)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a serious accident that nearly claimed the lives of two men.

The accident happened right around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Terry.

Our Annette Peagler was the only reporter on the scene. She has exclusive video of the car and talked to the driver.

The two men inside the car, Jacob Pino and Corey Pino. The driver told us he lost control on highway 473 in Terry. Both men walked away with minor injuries

"It sounded like a big boom, like a bolt of lightening just struck and I wasn't real sure what happened," said witness Matthew Henry.

Henry lives just feet away from where the accident happened on Moncure Marble Road, also known as 473. The two men inside were trapped.

They had a few scratches and bruises, but nothing major.

Officials with MHP said it's a miracle they made it out alive.

"I'm glad they're okay. To survive something like this, God Bless them," Henry explained.

Henry said this isn't the first time accidents have happened on this road. He said because of the way it curves, it has become a dangerous spot for drivers.

"My dad personally witnessed someone die right here in their vehicle after a crash trying to save their life, it's kind of crazy," Henry added. "Something like this happens almost at least once per year, maybe even two times per year.

The cause of this accident is still under investigation.



Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.