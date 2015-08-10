Jackson Target manager apologizes for breast feeding incident

Jazzmine McKee, the mother, says she was embarrassed and felt her rights were violated when she was told to "go to a bathroom" to breastfeed. Source: WLBT

The manager of the Jackson Target has apologized to the mother involved in a breast feeding incident at the store over the weekend. Jazzmine McKee, the mother, says she was embarrassed and felt her rights were violated when she was told to "go to a bathroom" to breastfeed.

"Under normal circumstances I would have just used my sling to put him in and nurse him undercover, but I didn't have that with me that day and so I just needed a quiet place, that's all I was looking for," said McKee.

The incident happened Saturday at the Target on County Line Road in Jackson. McKee asked an employee where she could go to breastfeed and she says she immediately received some push back.

"She said 'oh absolutely not, you cannot do that here, you're going to have to take that to the bathroom'," McKee explained. "I really felt disgusted, I guess that's the proper word that I could use for it. Like really? Like I told them, I'm not trying to be rude to you and I'm not trying to be out of the way I just want you to think about what you're asking me to do. Said would you like to go get McDonalds and go sit on the commode and eat it?"

Once management got involved, McKee left the store and went to Joann Fabrics next door. McKee immediately notified other mothers, her goal was to increase awareness.

A protest began at noon Monday as a group of women stood up for public breast feeding. Jazzmine came back to Target to meet with the manager Monday, but wasn't able to talk with him at that time.

Late Monday afternoon, Molly Snyder of Target sent the following statement: "Guests may openly breastfeed anywhere."

Still later Monday, the store Manager contacted Jazzmine and apologized for the incident. He will meet with her Wednesday.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.