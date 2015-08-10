Mississippi's Republican Party Chairman weighs in on Donald Trump

Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef was in the Quicken Loans arena for Thursday's Republican Presidential debate and saw Donald Trump in action.

"I think people were a little surprised by it, by the back and forth," noted Nosef.

Trump has since slammed Fox News' Megyn Kelly, calling her a bimbo and lightweight.

"I hope that it's one that moves on so we can focus more on the issues and I think it will," Nosef said of the controversy.

Nosef said he'll ultimately support whoever becomes the Republican nominee. But he admits to some concerns about Trump.

"Conventional wisdom is if Mitt Romney was unable to connect to the average voter and make people think he cared about a person like them, I don't know that Donald Trump is the answer to that," explained Nosef.

He also doesn't want to see Trump's name end up on the ballot as an independent.

"What worries me obviously is if he or anybody who might be able to get a percentage of the votes that come from us," added Nosef. "If Donald Trump runs as an independent, it's going to be bad for him and us."

Meanwhile, Trump has people talking, both good and bad.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.