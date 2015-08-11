Who is Jaelyn Young? Vicksburg reacts to alleged ISIS connection

Her father is a 17 year veteran of the Vicksburg Police Department.Source:WVBG Facebook page

An MSU spokesman said Young was enrolled until May as a sophomore chemistry major but had not enrolled for classes since. Source: Vicksburg Post

We're digging deeper to find information about Jaelyn Young's past. She's from Vicksburg, graduated from Warren Central in 2013 then went to Mississippi State University.

A University's spokesman said Young was enrolled until May as a sophomore chemistry major but had not enrolled for classes since.

Many folks in Vicksburg think of Jaelyn Young from her time as an honor student and homecoming maid.

"I think she would have a good reputation," said Louis Parson, who has a mutual friend.

But court documents indicate undercover FBI agents interacted with Young online, starting in May, about her desire to travel to Syria to join ISIS. That's become the talk of the town.

"Shocked, you know," explained Terris Harper of Vicksburg. "Took me by surprise thinking someone from my hometown even think about considering something like that."

Her father is a 17 year veteran of the Vicksburg Police Department.

VPD said in a statement he's been in the military for 21 years, completing 14 deployments. A neighbor said the most recent have been to Afghanistan. The release from VPD adds, "The family is devastated and it is our understanding had no knowledge of or involvement in Jaelyn’s plans."

All those factors combined have sparked even more questions in the small town.

"To say it's here in Vicksburg, like I say it was very shocking," said Arthur Myles. "I mean they might be more out there. I hope we can get all of them."

The charge Young is facing carries a maximum or potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.