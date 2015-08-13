Dozens of cars vandalized in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who's responsible for vandalizing dozens of cars. People who live on Warriors Trail in Vicksburg told said at least 50 cars were hit Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"It was kind of more or less unbelievable that somebody would actually do that," explained Cynthia Rubio, one of the victims.

When Rubio woke up to this Wednesday morning, the side window of her Chevy Blazer was shot to pieces.

"We just moved here from Texas, she said. There have been no issues or problems. This is the first time."

Rubio is not the only one left with a nearly $300.00 repair bill. Photos were sent to our newsroom from people who also fell victim.



"Some of the victims have insurance, of course that involves your insurance rate," said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. "Some don't have insurance and will have to come out of pocket and this is absolutely senseless destruction of private property."

Sheriff Pace said all the vandalism appear to be random. He said the vandals don't appear to be targeting any particular individual and nearly all of them involve broken windows.

"The only common denominator that we have been able to find is that all of the vehicles were parked either in the yard or in a driveway," added Sheriff Pace. "All within sight of the roadway. Other than that, we can't determine any common denominator between the victims."

Rubio says she's frustrated because she doesn't have car insurance. She says this isn't the first time something like this has happened around their area.

Her message to the people doing this:

"You just need to stop, you're hurting people, you're leaving people inconvenienced ," she said.

Sheriff Pace is asking the public for any tips that may lead them to an arrest. If you can help them call Crimestoppers. You may get a reward for your information.

