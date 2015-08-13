Mississippi casino revenues slowly increasing

Mississippi makes billions each year from casino dollars. But the totals are on a sliding slope down. August 1st marked 23 years since Mississippi opened its first casino, but a lot has changed since then, including the revenues.

There is a glimpse of good news. Statewide, the revenue is up by 2.5 percent compared to last year.

"It's not about gambling anymore," said Mississippi Gaming Commission Executive Director Allen Godfrey. "It's about entertainment and promoting tourism and all those things that go along with that."

Godfrey said Mississippi hasn't been raking in the kind of money it once did.



"We're down," noted Godfrey about the longer range look. "We were at a high in 2007 of almost 3 billion dollars. And we're down to last year, it was almost 2.1 billion."



Godfrey said the recession and high gas prices had an impact but some of the downturn is due to outside factors.



"You've got regionalized gaming," he explained. "Gaming is in so many places today that it wasn't ten years ago."



That competition factor changes what's needed to keep casinos afloat. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs is asking the casinos to expand their offerings.



"We're trying to encourage them to reach out into recreation now," explained Flaggs. "We're trying to tie it into a more family oriented type thing and that's another draw."



The Vicksburg Convention and Visitor's Bureau tries to incorporate the casinos as a selling point for the city.



"It has another aspect of the cultural heritage, products that we have for people to see and do during the day," said executive director Bill Seratt. "It allows the opportunity for great evening entertainment."

The coastal casinos are pulling in more money than the river locations right now.

Isle of Capri in Natchez announced this week that it will be closing. But yet another new casino is planning to open in D'Iberville soon.

