Pilots reporting increased drone sightings

The number of drone sightings by pilots is on the rise. The FAA's recent report is warning that flying a drone near planes and choppers is not only dangerous but illegal. It's threatening fines, criminal charges and even potential jail time.

"They have a lot less at stake when they're on the ground and you're up in the air," said Mercury Aviation pilot Coyt Bailey.



This week's FAA report shows 650 drone sightings by pilots this year. That's more than double last year's total of 238. Several local pilots said they've never seen a drone during a flight. But it's a different story for helicopter pilot Coyt Bailey.



"I have seen drones operating in the same airspace," Bailey noted. "Both drones that we knew about for filming applications and drones that we didn't know about that weren't supposed to be there. And they have caused some concerns."



Bailey said he frequently flies below 400 feet for utility company jobs. So, he's more likely to encounter an unmanned aircraft.



"Even a very small drone can be very dangerous, even deadly for a helicopter," Bailey added.



Bailey admits it's unsettling to share airspace with the drones.



"If we hit a drone, it can disable an aircraft," Bailey explained. "It could be sucked into an engine. It can cause a lot of problems for even large aircraft. And also then for the people on the ground if we hit one and it falls."



More than 100 pilots have reported spotting drones flying at altitudes up to 10,000 feet in the month of June alone. Folks using drones for hobby or recreation aren't supposed to fly higher than 400 feet. Regulations also note they also shouldn't fly within five miles of an airport.

